Even as the number of fresh Covid cases has started coming down in India, a new study has suggested that the pandemic is expected to peak in mid-May and will last until June.

According to a study carried out by researchers at Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, this prediction has been made based on the available data from the preventive and social medicine department of the reputed institution, Times of India reported.

"The first peak of the surge is over. We need to be careful as we may have a second peak. Our finding is that if the second peak comes, it will be around mid-May and is expected to last till June," a healthcare professional involved in the study told TOI.

Earlier, several medical experts had claimed that the Covid pandemic has now entered the endemic stage.

However, Dr Clarence Samuel, an epidemiologist at the CMCG told TOI that people should still follow precautions to keep the infection at bay.

He also warned that children and people who have existing medical conditions should be very careful about Covid.

"Parents with children less than 1 year of age should take care and follow all precautions because the children are at a higher risk. Family members who have elderly people with underlying heart or kidney disease or any other disease should adopt protective measures as they are at very high risk," said Samuel.

He also said that the only way to combat the complications associated with Covid infection is by undergoing vaccination.

"Vaccination is very important as it is seen to reduce the severity of the disease," said Samuel.

A couple of days back, the World Health Organization had said that Covid is no longer a global health emergency.

"The Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I've accepted that advice. It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO.