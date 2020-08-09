With an ongoing pandemic, now being at the hospital has become a risky business. With many celebrities testing positive, the concern has been high. On Saturday, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital.

Now, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Sanjay Dutt's condition, however, isn't critical reports have said.

Sanjay Dutt to be discharged soon

On Saturday when Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, the concern was plenty as to what happened to the actor. Moreover, concerns about his symptoms emerged since he had reported breathing difficulties.

The Bollywood actor had soon after posted on Twitter saying that he had tested negative and is doing well. This was to allay any fears surrounding COVID-19.

A report now has emerged as a relative of Dutt's said that he has no serious symptoms. They also added that he was at the hospital for routine checks and he will be home soon. In a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source said that there was water in Sanjay Dutt's lungs which was taken out when he arrived at the hospital and was feeling breathless due to that. He will be discharged by Sunday or Monday according to reports.

Meanwhile, the actor's wife Manyata and two children have been in Dubai since the lockdown was announced. The actor will next be seen in KGF 2 alongside Yash.