Covid and Influenza does not mean Flurona, but co-infection, say experts

A few weeks back, the entire world was pulled to a state of shock when several social media posts claimed that a combination of Covid and Influenza, dubbed Flurona has been detected in Israel. These posts soon spread like wildfire, and many people started speculating humanity is going through its end times, as multiple pandemics have started grappling the planet.

According to reports, the first case of Flurona was recorded late in December in a pregnant woman who was admitted to the Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva. Israeli media outlets also reported that the woman was not vaccinated.

Dr Nahla Abdel Wahab, a doctor at Cairo University Hospital, at that time revealed that Flurona will shatter the immunity of a person, as two viruses are entering the human body at the same time.

And now, medical experts have dismissed these claims, and they made it clear that there is nothing as such Flurona.

Terms like Flurona misleading people

Dr Ellen Foxman, an immunologist at the Yale School of Medicine, told NBC News that the usage of terms like Flurona is actually misleading people. The medical expert also revealed that co-infections could be possible, and it does not mean that Covid and Influenza virus have combined together to form a new pathogen.

"The contractions like 'flurona,' I think they're very misleading to people. It presents the idea two viruses have somehow merged into one, which is not at all the case. Somebody got a co-infection. People get co-infections all the time," said Foxman.

Dr Guy Boivin, a clinical virologist in Quebec also supported the views of Foxman. Bovin revealed that co-infections are quite common, and it could result in little or no symptoms, severe illness due to virus attacks at the same time or one infection could block another.

Covid: Latest updates

India is one among those several countries that are currently facing the heat of the Covid third wave. The third wave in India is primarily driven by the Delta and Omicron variants of the pandemic.

However, a top Harvard medical expert recently suggested that the second version of Omicron is spreading in India.

"In India, there is a variant of Omicron BA.2 that's also spreading, it is different from Omicron. In fact, Omicron BA.1 is the original, but it's slightly different," said Pillai, Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, director, Harvard Immunology Graduate Programme at the Harvard Medical School/