More than 10 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

A total of 10,603,034 child Covid-19 cases had been reported across the country as of January 20, and children represented 18.4 per cent of all confirmed cases, according to the report published late Monday.

Covid-19 cases among children have spiked dramatically across the US during the Omicron variant surge, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over 1.1 million child Covid-19 cases were reported in the past week, nearly five times the rate of the peak of last winter's surge, according to the AAP.

This number was a 17 per cent increase over the 981,000 added cases reported the week before and a doubling of case counts from the two weeks prior, according to the AAP.

Over 2 million child Covid-19 cases have been added in the past two weeks.

This marks the 24th week in a row child Covid-19 cases in the US are above 100,000. Since the first week of September, there have been over 5.6 million additional child cases, according to the AAP.