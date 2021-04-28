As India is facing the wrath of the second wave of COVID-19, besides the record high new cases is another challenge of shortage of beds in hospitals. As many tech giants have come forward to help India fight this battle, another company has joined the efforts. Truecaller, the popular caller ID app for smartphones, has launched COVID healthcare directory to help Indians find hospital quickly.

Truecaller's new feature is available within the app and just a tap away. The feature, although still in beta, aims to offer all the necessary information about COVID-19 hospitals, including phone numbers and addresses.

"We decided to make it as easy as possible for everyone in India to find medical care near them. It can be hard to find the right healthcare numbers when you need it most, so we've added it to the app," Truecaller said in its blog on Wednesday.

According to the company, the data displayed to users in Truecaller app is sourced directly from government databases. Users can even search hospitals by city. However, the feature doesn't show data on hospital beds, for which users need to call up the hospital and find out.

"A search button helps you quickly find the information you need, however it does not mean that hospital beds are available," the company cautions.