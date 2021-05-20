As the nation is witnessing increased deaths due to Covid-19 during the second wave, the near and dear ones of those dead are finding it difficult to give a decent farewell to the departed souls. Several people in north India, unable to bear the funeral expenses, have given a watery grave in the holy Ganges to their loved ones.

However in Tamil Nadu, the state minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, Senthil Balaji has taken up the responsibility to organise cremation of those who passed away due to Covid-19, in his Karur district.

In Karur, as many as 116 people died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and the dead are being cremated at the Balammalpuram Electric Crematorium.

The workers who were involved in cremating the bodies got infected by Covid and for the past few days the Karur municipal health inspector has taken up the responsibility for cremating those who died of Covid. The cost of cremating a body is Rs 2,000 and for the past one week, Senthil Balaji has been bearing all the expenses of cremating the dead bodies of Covid patients.

The minister while speaking to IANS said, "Cremations are taking place from morning to night at this crematorium and I am bearing all the expenses related to the cremation of people who died due to Covid-19."

The minister has also handed over 20 Oxygen concentrators to Karur Government Medical College hospital (GMCH). These were procured through his foundation, V Senthil Balaji Foundation or VSB foundation.