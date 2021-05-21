Karnataka reported new Covid cases of 28,869 and 548 deaths in the last 24 hours and recoveries stood at 52,257, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 9,409 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 10,94,253, including 3,06,625 active cases, while recoveries shot up to 7,77,100, with 25,776 discharged in the day.

"With 28,869 positive cases on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally rose to 23,35,524, including 5,34,954 active cases, while 17,76,695 recovered, with a record 52,257 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

The virus, however, claimed 548 lives, including 289 in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 23,854 and the city's toll to 10,527 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

District-wise report

Among districts that reported above 900 cases on Wednesday are 1,879 in Mysuru, 1,796 in Tumkur, 1,109 in Ballari, 955 in Dharwad, 948 in Belagavi, 945 in Chikkamagaluru and 926 in Dakshina Kannada.

Out of 1,20,711 tests conducted across the state during the day, 14,845 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,05,866 through the RT-PCR method. The positivity rate was 23.91 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.89 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Vaccination shortage

On Wednesday, 63,140 people, including 49,103 above 45 years of age and 5,747 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day, informed the bulletin.

"Cumulatively, 1,15,08,005 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

However, the vaccination, now confined to Covishield owing to non-availability of Covaxin, has affected many areas, especially the city of Bengaluru. With hardly more than a couple of city hospitals showing the availability of Covaxin, that too for 2nd dose seekers, the shortage is vividly affecting many hospitals in view of supply shortage from Bharat Biotech.

However, Covishield is available in many hospitals and the Cowin website shows a few of them in green to allow registration for those seeking the second dose.