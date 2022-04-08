The ministry of health has now announced that all adults above the age of 18 years will be able to get precautionary COVID vaccine doses at private healthcare centres from Sunday, April 10. The announcement comes as India on Friday reported a marginal increase with 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against the 1,033 infections reported a day earlier.

"All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres," said the ministry.

Currently, the booster shot has been available only for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 60. The Centre also announced that the "ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated."

India's vaccination drive

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 185.38 crore. This has been achieved through 2,23,73,869 sessions. Over 2.11 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket.

The ministry noted that 96 percent of the 15+ population received at least one COVID vaccine dose and 83 percent received both doses. More than 2.4 crore booster shots have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged above 60.