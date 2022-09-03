In the last 24 hours, India recorded 7,219 new Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The active caseload of the country has currently stand at 56,745 , accounting for 0.13 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 9,651 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,38,65,016 . Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 1.98 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.42 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,64,886 tests were conducted across the country in last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to over 88.68 crore.

As of Saturday morning, 213.01 cr Total Vaccine doses (94.31 cr Second Dose and 16.38 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive 25,83,815 doses administered in last 24 hours.