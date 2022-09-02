In the last 24 hours, India logged 6,168 new Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. With 21 deaths, the new fatalities have increased the nationwide death toll to 5,27,911.

The active caseload of the country has dipped to 59,210, accounting for 0.13 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 9,685 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,38,55,365. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 1.94 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,18,642 tests were conducted across the country in last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to over 88.64 crore.

As of Friday morning, 212.75 cr Total Vaccine doses (94.29 cr Second Dose and 16.15 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

22,40,162 doses administered in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said the global covid caseload crossed the tragic milestone of 600 million so far.