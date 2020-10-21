COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the world into unknown territory. While the vaccine for the virus is still far from available, health experts around the world suggest testing is the only way to forward. That said, Bengaluru is reporting the highest number of daily COVID cases across India and that's not such a bad thing as the city's testing rate is higher than any other city in the country.

If you're in Bengaluru, getting yourself tested without a prompt is a wise decision. Anyone, who is suspicious about their health, can get COVID-19 test done with ease. Here's everything you need to know about COVID test centers, the cost and more in Bengaluru.

COVID-19 test centres in Bengaluru

BBMP's mobile fever clinics are easily accessible and samples will be collected from your home anywhere in the city upon intimation. There are zone-wise helpline numbers for you to raise a request for COVID test, which is ideal in case of elderly patients and comorbid individuals. Each test cost is fixed at Rs 3,750 and the swabs are collected by Biognosys Technologies, which is authorised by ICMR.

Infinity Diagnostic Labs

If you need faster test results, there's antibody test of a blood sample, which costs Rs 1,350. But doctors prefer RT-PCR examination to be sure. Infinity Diagnostic Labs can provide both with a doorstep appointment at your time and date.

Thyrocare

One of the country's leading diagnostic labs, Thyrocare is providing COVID-19 testing from the comfort of your homes. You can choose from Antibody test using ELISA method or Antibody-GT test using ELISA and CLIA method. These tests are priced at Rs 600 and Rs 1,000, respectively. Appointments can be made from the lab's official website.

SRL Diagnositcs

You probably have one of SRL labs near your home. But the lab has partnered with Housejoy to provide mobile testing across Bengaluru. Appointments can be made for a COVID test from SRL website or by calling its toll-free number - 1800222000.

Manipal Hospitals

One of the most reputed hospital chains across Bengaluru, Manipal Hospitals is also offering home care lab. One can make an appointment by calling 9591140000 and the sample will be collected for registered patients.

Aster Labs

Aster Labs is also providing mobile testing by collecting samples from home for COVID-19 test. One can make an appointment with the lab and the samples will be collected from their home. The test costs Rs 4,500.

Shree Poly Clinic and Lab

Shree Poly Clinic and Lab will conduct RT-PCR test by collecting swab samples from home. Patients can make an appointment from the lab's website or by calling 9986659710.