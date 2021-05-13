The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has confirmed 28 cases of rare blood clot disorders among adults who have received the coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, the deputy director of the immunization safety office at the CDC has presented details of these newly detected cases at a meeting of a panel of advisers to the federal health agency.

Not just women, men also developed rare blood clots

Earlier, CDC had documented 15 cases of blood clots among women. However, the newly detected 28 people include six men. However, CDC believes that women aged between 30 to 49 are at elevated risk to develop blood clots in their bodies.

"The trend is that the reporting rates are higher in females compared to males in all age categories," said Shimabukuro in the meeting, New York Times reports.

Shimabukuro also added this disorder could lead to a life-threatening condition. Post the detection of blood clots among people who have received the coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the CDC has paused the vaccine administration last month for 10 days. Later, the suspension was lifted, and the vaccine is now being administered with a warning label.

Shimabukuro also added that the overall risk remains exceedingly low, as more than nine million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine have already been administered in the United States. Last month, three people had lost their lives after receiving the Covid vaccine developed by J&J.

Current physical conditions also contributed to blood clots?

According to reports, 12 people out of the 28 confirmed blood clot cases have obesity, while seven had high blood pressure. Three people on this list have diabetes, and three were taking estrogen. It is still unclear whether these conditions had contributed to developing blood clots in their bodies.

Until now, no blood clotting cases have been reported among people who have received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.