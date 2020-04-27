The unfortunate spread of coronavirus in the country could turn the tables for the Indian industries. In a recent webinar, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of MSME, Nitin Gadkari stated that the crisis could be 'blessing in disguise' for the Indian industry. The crisis could open doors and the country has the potential to become a manufacturing hub. It is believed that many countries including Japan are considering moving their manufacturing operations from China.

During the webinar, Gadkari said, "These companies are looking for reasonable prices with quality material, which can be made available in India." If this happens, India will have many entrepreneurship opportunities in the future. Besides this, with the manufacturing operations happening in India, many foreign companies would potentially invest a huge chunk of money in Indian companies which will in turn help in boosting the Indian economy.

After the webinar, Shirish Boralkar, BJP spokesperson of Maharashtra shared his views about the same. Agreeing to Gadkari's statement, he said, "Not only the scope of entrepreneurship will rise in India but there will also be a drastic growth of startups in the country. It will also help in building great ties with other countries of the world. He further even explained that the increase of entrepreneurship in the country will create several employment opportunities for the people.

At this moment of the lockdown in the country, the government is taking all the necessary measures to combat the epidemic. Hygiene and social distancing are the two main aspects which will help to eradicate COVID-19 from the country. Apart from being a political leader, Shirish Boralkar is also an entrepreneur and has wonderful business acumen. Serving people for the last three decades, he has been associated with many causes and initiatives and is working rigorously towards nation-building.