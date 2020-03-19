Due to a positive case of COVID-19 onboard an Indigo flight from Dubai to Bengaluru, an advisory has been issued by the Karnataka Government asking all passengers on that flight to report to the nearest Government hospital.

District Administration Kodagu said in a statement as reported by livemint.com, "All the passengers who were on board the IndiGo flight number 6E96 (Dubai to Bangaluru) on 15 March 2020 and also those who travelled in KSRTC Bus No. KA19F3170 from Bengaluru to Madikeri, should immediately report to the nearest Government hospital."

The statement added that the advisory has been issued due to a positive COVID-19 case onboard that particular flight. The case was reported positive on March 19 from Kodagu.

The traveller is a resident of Kodagu's Kodangeri village, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The flight had landed at the Bengaluru airport at 4:15 pm and from Satellite Bus Stand located at the Mysore Road, the passenger took a bus to his village that left the bus stand at 11:45 pm in the night.

According to a report, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy confirmed the veracity of the notice.

This is the first of its kind advisory issued in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is still not clear that why didn't the Health and Family Welfare Department broadcast such an advisory.

Due to the statewide shutdown, the Kodagu district Collector has also issued prohibitory orders, asking all lodges, homestays, and hotels to shut down. The patient's village, Kondangeri, has been identified as a containment zone. All the residents of the village have been asked to home quarantine.

As of now, four persons have been kept under isolation at a designated district hospital.

As declared by Health Minister B Sriramulu earlier, the Kodangeri resident is incidentally the 15th COVID-19 positive patient in Karnataka.

As earlier reported, in Kodagu district, another 197 people are currently under home quarantine after they came in from other countries. Numbers state that 78 persons in Madikeri taluk, 54 in Virajpet taluk and 55 persons in Somwarpet taluk are under home quarantine.