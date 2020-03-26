Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for social distancing, hundreds of people gathered outside police stations across Hyderabad and Telangana's bordering Kukatpally where authorities are giving passes to those who wanted to return to their hometowns amid coronavirus fears. Hundreds of vehicles were also stranded at the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border as police were not allowing them to cross over to the Andhra side. Most of those trying to leave were students who study in Hyderabad. Similarly in Kukatpally, there are many people who hail from Andhra Pradesh.

The students in Hyderabad have been facing problems for the past few days as their hostels are closing and cooks have stopped coming. This is why many students from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh are trying to leave the city and reach their homes.

Telangana govt didn't inform before issuing passes: AP

According to the Andhra Pradesh police, Telangana state government didn't inform them about their decision to issue the passes. PV Ramesh, additional chief secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that while announcing the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, PM Modi had asked everyone to stay where they are and there was no need to issue passes.

Ramesh said that they will allow the people standing in queues at borders but won't allow any fresh batch and asked them to stay where they are. "Our chief minister sent flights to other countries to bring back our people. Everyone is welcome home always but these are very unusual times and no one must move" NDTV quoted him as saying.

India goes into battle-mode, imposes nation-wide lockdown

More than 1.3 billion Indians have been asked to stay in for a period of 21 days in a bid to keep the spread of deadly coronavirus in check. The lockdown was announced by PM Modi, who asked people to stay where ever they are and practice social distancing. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 606 active cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday. So far, 10 people have died while at least 40 have recovered from the COVID-19 infection.