Covid-19 cases further spiked in Karnataka, registering the highest single day rise of 1,267 cases and a record 783 infections in Bengaluru, raising the state's tally to 13,190, an official said on Sunday.

With 783 positive cases in Bengaluru, total number of infections rose to 3,314, out of which 2,692 are active.

16 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours

Sixteen people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, four in Bengaluru Urban, three in Dakshina Kannada, two each in Bagalkote and Tumkur, and one each in Dharwad, Hassan, Mysuru, Ballari and Kalaburagi.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 97 cases, followed by Ballari (71), Udupi (40), Kalaburagi (34), Hassan (31), Gadag (30) and Bengaluru Rural (27), Dharwad and Mysuru (18 each), Bagalkote (17), Uttara Kannada (14) Haveri (12), Kolar (11), Belagavi (8), Bidar and Chitradurga (7 each), Raichur, Mandya and Davangere (6 each) and Vijayapura (5), Shivamogga (4), Chikkaballapura, Koppal, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru (3 each), Tumkur (2) and Yadgir (1).

Meanwhile, 220 patients were cured and discharged, taking the total number of discharge patients to 7,507. However, the number of critical cases in ICU rose to 243. Of the 13,190 cases, 5,472 are active even as the number of deaths rose to 207.