Once upon a time a couple, now good friends, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently giving everyone ex-couple goals with their loving off-screen chemistry. The former lovebirds were caught on camera sipping coffee from the same mug during a recent press conference held on the sidelines of The Da-Bangg Tour in Pune Saturday (March 24).

In the short video, Salman, who is sitting beside Katrina at the press conference, was seen offering the coffee mug to his ex-lover after sipping from it. And Katrina happily obliged to Salman's cute gesture, took the coffee mug from his hands, took a sip from it and continued to address the media.

Their lovely chemistry came as a happy surprise to their fans who started circulating the video on social media with a note that says 'couple goals.' It just goes to show how eagerly fans want Salman and Katrina to get back together and once again become the most romantic couple of Bollywood.

Salman and Katrina may have parted ways years ago but they have been cordial with each other. They are often spotted spending quality time with each other over a late night dinner or a family gathering.

After five years, the two were paired romantically with each other in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Tiger Zinda Hai which became a highly successful and commercial box office hit of the year. Salman and Katrina's romantic chemistry once again managed to steal millions of hearts.

During the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, rumors of their possible reconciliation had also started doing the rounds of the tinsel town, which unfortunately didn't turn into a reality.

While Salman and Katrina's great camaraderie undoubtedly took their fans down the memory lane, some fans are even asking them to get married soon after watching the video.

Watch the video here: