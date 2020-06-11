In a major swoop, the Crime Branch of Pune police, along with army authorities, busted a fake currency racket and detained at least six persons, officials said on Wednesday.

A seizure of counterfeit Indian currency of various denominations of face value Rs 43.4 crore and $4.2 crore was made, besides a fake pistol and some documents.

The quality of the notes will be checked in due course by experts, said an official.

Six accused have been detained till now. They were identified as Shaikh Alimgulab Khan, Sunil Badrinarayan Sarda, Ritesh Ratnakar, Tofail Ahmed Ishaq Khan, Abdulgani Rehmatullah Khan and Abdul Rehman Abdulgani Khan.

Prima facie, the modus operandi of the gang is believed to be cheating unsuspecting people using such fake currencies.

Further investigation is going on regarding the source of the fake currency, others involved, etc.