In a much-needed boost to the forces stationed along the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army has supplied sniper rifles for an effective retaliation of the rampant ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Recent times has witnessed Pakistani rangers violating ceasefire and targeting Indian posts without any provocation. Lately, sniping has become a major challenge for Indian troops along the 778-km long LoC. The Pakistani Army is better equipped with modern Remington modular sniper rifles as well as better training.

In contrast, the Indian Army was still using the Russian made 7.62mm Dragunov semi-automatic sniper rifles, which have a comparatively limited kill range of 800-metre and a design vintage of the 1960s. The hostile Jammu and Kashmir LoC regularly witnesses rampant ceasefire violation by Pakistani rangers. Last month, a Major and a Jawan were martyred while patrolling along the border. Hence it had become critical for Indian forces to be well equipped. Now the units posted in the concerned areas have been provided sniper rifles.

Specifically, Indian soldiers along with the LoC are now equipped with new sniper rifles including – Barrett M95.50 BMG and Beretta Scorpio TGT 'Victrix'. 338 Lapua Magnum. Last month, the Indian Army has ordered for an emergency purchase of advanced sniper rifles for its Northern command. Indian Army is on a spree of modernizing its weaponry lately, with the Ministry of Defence purchasing over 6,500 sniper rifles for its counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast.

After the non-military strike by the Indian Air force on terrorist camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad on 26th last month, Pakistan has escalated the ceasefire violations. This was after a suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred. Moreover, as per a report by news agency PTI, last year, there were total 2936 instances of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani in Jammu and Kashmir resulting in the killing of 61 people and leaving 250 injured.

To further enhance the lethality, the central government has given its clearance to procure around 10 lakh multi-mode hand grenades for the Indian Army, which will be indigenously manufactured by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).