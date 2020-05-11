Actress Keerthy Suresh is super happy and turns nostalgic as Mahanati clocks two years. Within a short span of time, she has become one of the most sought after actors in the Telugu film industry.

At the same time, she became quite popular in the Tamil film industry too and has got the chance to work with most of the happening actors of Kollywood. It was during the promotional event of Siva Karthikeyan's Remo, where Keerthy spoke about the upcoming films she is working for and revealed something not many of her fans know.

By then, Keerthy had started shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Bhairava. When asked about how working experience with him has been, she said, "It has been amazing. You know when he comes and takes a break in between scenes, I really couldn't see him as a colleague. It was more of a fangirl moment for me. He is a very nice and organised person."

Soon after Bhairava, Keerthy Suresh signed for Sarkar and this was another memorable moment for the fangirl. The actress shared that she always enjoyed watching Thalapathy's movies and feels lucky enough to have worked with him.

Keerthy has a good number of films in her kitty now. In Telugu, she has Rang De, Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi. Marakkar in Malayalam and Penguin and Annaatthe in Tamil. In Annaatthe, she will be seen playing Rajinikanth's daughter. She was last seen playing a cameo in Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2.

Spending her quarantine period with a pet dog, the actress keeps sharing regular updates on her social media page.