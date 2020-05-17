The pandemic and the resultant lockdown if it has been hard on the public, it's been harder for migrant workers. The images of migrant workers moving by foot and their treatment has left a grave concern towards the workers.

Neither authorities or the general public have been able to do enough for them during the crisis. But, Sonu Sood took an extra step and has been trying to help out in any way he can.

Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrant workers in UP

Bollywood has so far been coming forward to help in the ongoing crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic. After arranging buses to transport stranded migrant labourers to their homes in Karnataka, actor Sonu Sood took permission from the Uttar Pradesh Government to send workers back to homes there.

On Saturday, multiple buses left from Wadala, Mumbai to various parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Hardoi, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar as well as to states like Jharkhand and Bihar. Not only this, the "Happy New Year" actor provided meal kits to the workers too.

Sonu said about the move, "I can't express in words how it feels to see the people in distress, finally set out on their journey home comfortably. I had been reading a lot on how the migrants were walking hundreds of kilometres along with their families sans food or water. It really disturbed me and I could no longer just sit and sulk about it. I decided to do my bit as a fellow countryman and as a human, of course, by taking government permission too."

"The visuals of migrants, especially babies and the elderly walking a deadly distance with bruises on their feet, really made me feel very sad. It becomes necessary to spring into action at times rather than just cribbing and simply feeling bad for them. I am extremely happy that I could help the migrants in my own way and I shall continue to help as much as I can," Sonu added.

Sonu shared that he was doing the bare minimum, "the least we can do for our true heroes who work day and night for us and the betterment of our state and city." Touching upon why he chose to arrange transport, "Basic transport is all that they are asking so that they can return home, to their loved ones at a crucial time. Also, I would really like to thank my good friend Neeti Goel for being a part of this initiative," he added. Let's hope the crisis comes to an end soon and that things change for the better.