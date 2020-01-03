It is no secret that there has been some tension between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Though the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have put on a good show for the press and the public, rumours of a feud have continued to swirl around them.

And as it has been observed before, the Royals need to put aside their differences and work towards strengthening their bonds for the sake of the Family. Royal commentator Katie Nichols said that the pair had to reconnect amid claims of a rift between the Duchesses. The family has been immersed in a series of high profile issues, including with Prince Andrew's controversial Newsnight interview and Harry and Meghan taking expensive, and non eco-friendly flights. But now Ms. Nichols believes that Meghan and Kate hold the key to rescuing the Royal Family.

Speaking to Closer, she said: "I think after a festive break, both Kate and Meghan will know that joint ventures to support the queen are not only part of their duty, but also good for the public image...."Kate knows the pressure is on her and Meghan to save the royal family, to an extent."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a break. The couple Sussex is taking some time away from the spotlight, perhaps in a bid to rehabilitate their public image. Maybe, reconciling with the couple Cambridge might be a step towards that rehabilitation Meghan and Harry so sorely need. Kate Middleton and Prince William are known to perform their Royal duties diligently and they have been doing so. It would do Meghan and Harry some good to take the first step towards burying the hatchet.