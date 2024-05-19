One of the most prestigious film festivals Cannes is underway at the French Riveria. Who's who from the film fraternity, including Indian content creators walked the red carpet so far. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulapalia, Urvashi Rautela, and Namita Thapar among others attended the red carpet.

Kiara Advani's changed accent in new interview from Cannes

On Saturday night, Kiara Advani attended an event at Cannes. And the actor looked breathtaking in a pink and black outfit.

On Saturday, Kiara Advani opted for an off-shoulder pink and black gown with a bow on the back and black lace gloves. She tied her hair in a high bun and completed her look with an ornate neckpiece and a ring.

Kiara Advani also shared a series of photos on her Instagram page on Sunday. "A night to remember," Advani captioned her post.

Post her magnificent walk, she also gave an interview to the media on the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema gala dinner.

Fans unhappy with Kiara's accent

Apart from Kiara's gorgeous look, fans have slammed Kiara for faking her American accent and not sticking to an Indian accent.

A section of netizens also said that it shows Kiara speaking about her first time at Cannes, but her new accent gets a bit distracting.

Its the horrible fake accent for me ?

Representing india my ass she is representing no one but herself. https://t.co/bQffVzJGye — war_diia (@ouardia123) May 18, 2024

A user wrote, "Trying to be what you are not, never really helps... Poor appearance at Cannes.."

Another mentioned, "his time, NETIZENS are correct Yeh log bahar jate hi kyu "Yew.. Chew.." bolne lagte hai??"

Kiara Advani Speaks about Receiving the Most Number of Calls, the Back Breaking Steps We've not seen in #Jaragandi Lyrical Song and about Other Songs in #GameChanger at #77thCannesFilmFestival #Cannes2024 ❤️‍?@AlwaysRamCharan @advani_kiara @shankarshanmugh pic.twitter.com/4AgkK6AG21 — Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan) May 18, 2024

Her own accent is really good compared to this," said another person.

"Indian accent is in no way bad or a degrade then why do these people have not to choose it n ruin the whole damn thing," asked another person.

Another mentioned, "Does Kiara Advani think she's a Kim Kardashian when she talks like that? stop that cringeworthy accent. You're not cool or funny for that."

Work front

Kiara is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar.

She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer WAR 2, which will also feature RRR star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has Don 3 lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.