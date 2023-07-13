Indians have a deep-rooted psychology and social culture of celebrating fellow Indians on the world stage. So much so that any achievement by even "Persons of Indian Origin" will rake in hoots and claps from every member of the villages they left long ago.

President ---Ajaypal Singh Banga

In June this year, when Indian American Ajay Banga became the first person of colour to head the World Bank, Indians rejoiced. Elected as the 14th President of the World Bank Group, Banga began his five-year-term on June 2, 2023. President Joe Biden had previously nominated him for this position and Banga's appointment was announced on May 3. That's when the whispers of Indian clout or atleast Indian presence in the World Bank headquarters gained widespread public attention.

Chief Financial Officer---Anshula Kant

Long before Banga became the president, in the corridors of World Bank Headquarters, it had already been a known fact; that it was headed and run by many Indians in key positions. In October 2019, Anshula Kant was appointed as the Managing Director and World Bank Group Chief Financial Officer. A significant role, Kant is responsible for financial and risk management of the group and reports to the president.

A Master's in Economics from the prestigious Delhi School of Economics, Kant's rise to power corridors is a matter of inspiration for all the women and pride for all the Indians.

Chief economist --- Indermit Gill

The World Bank Group's Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Development Economics, Indermit Gill is widely regarded for his contribution to development economics. The World Bank website says that between 2016 and 2021, he was a professor of public policy at Duke University. Gill is the second Indian, after Kaushik Basu, to hold the position of a Chief Economist in the international financial institution. Quite active on social media, Gill can be often seen posting on issues like food security and growth in developing nations.

Chief Risk Officer --- Lakshmi Shyam Sunder

The bank's Chief Risk Officer, Lakshmi Shyam Sunder holds a very powerful portfolio where she oversees financial as well as operational risks. Also a member of the Bank's Finance and Risk Committees, Enterprise Committee as well as the Bank's Pension Finance Committee, Sunder forayed into the world of finance after receiving a doctorate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management.

Executive director --- Parameshwaran Iyer

Currently serving as the Executive Director at the World Bank Group representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka, Parameshwaran Iyer is a member of the Indian Administrative Service. A former Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, Iyer has worked in several senior management roles in the Government of India. Prior to becoming executive director, he has worked in technical and managerial capacities in the World Bank for fifteen years.

Indians in the top hierarchy of World Bank is not the only connection that the two share. In October 2021, the World Bank completed 75 years of partnership with India.