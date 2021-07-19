Correct map of J&K shown at Uzbekistan summit; Imran Khan's silence says it all [reactions]

In what is being called as de facto acceptance of border, the long-disputed issue of J&K's border shared with Pakistan is clearly deemed settled when Imran Khan and his government didn't voice any protest when the correct map of India, J&K in particular, was shown at the Uzbekistan international summit. Photos from what appears to be a presentation during the summit showed the map of J&K and PAK.

Looking closely at the map of J&K, it showed Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK) and Kashmir as part of India, which has been long in debates and even led to wars over the decades. However, as Imran Khan and officials from his government attended the conclave - themed as Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities, they did not voice any protest or even mention the incident.

Indian External Affairs S. Jaishankar, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and 250 other delegates from the 40 countries were in attendance at the high-powered conference in Tashkent in Uzbekistan. Pakistan PM's silence did not go down well with Pakistanis, who were quick to point out the fact that Imran Khan accepted the map.

"No response from Imran Khan and his government when this map was regularly shown in presentations in Uzbekistan. Azad Kashmir and GB shown as part of India," wrote one Pakistani Twitter user. Similarly, many netizens echoed similar sentiments.

Afghan President's explosive speech

The current map of J&K was shown at the same summit, where Afghan president Ashraf Ghani launched a tirade against Pakistan over its relationship with terror groups, and specifically its failure to prevent foreign terrorists sneaking into Afghanistan. In his address on Friday, Ghani slammed Pakistan for not doing nearly enough to pressure Taliban to participate in the peace talks and prevent the movement of "jihadi" fights across the border.

Ghani said that intelligence revealed over 10,000 jihadi fighters from Pakistan and other places crossed into Afghanistan in the last month alone.