Almost a week after Ramdev launched ayurvedic coronavirus medicine Coronil, the Ayush Ministry on Wednesday, July 1, permitted Patanjali to sell Coronil kit as long as it is advertised as an 'immunity booster' and not a Covid-19' cure'.

Patanjali's Coronil will now be available in stores across the country after the Ayush Ministry termed it as 'COVID management' drug.

'No restriction on Patanjali's Coronil kit'

Yoga guru Ramdev addressed a press conference today saying that there is no restriction on Patanjali Ayurved's Swasari Coronil kit for "COVID management" and now it will be available everywhere.

Taking a dig at the allopathic medicine researchers, Ramdev said that they should not undermine Ayurveda as a science that can be given the 'medicine status'.

AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali has done appropriate work for Covid management. It said that Patanjali has started working in the right direction. We have procured a license for these medicines from the state department which is connected with AYUSH Ministry... The AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali worked for COVID management. The treatment word is not used. These medicines have no metallic items," Ramdev said while addressing a press meet in Haridwar.

"We have no disagreement with AYUSH Ministry. Now, there is no restriction on Coronil, Swashhari, Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha. From today, these medicines (Swasari Coronil Kit) will be available in the country without any legal restrictions. There is no restriction on it. I thank the AYUSH Ministry and the Narendra Modi government," he said.