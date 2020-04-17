Doctors have pointed out a new symptom of coronavirus; bruising and lesions on the feet. There have been several cases reported in countries like Spain, Italy, and France mostly in young adults and children.

Patients with either purple chickenpox or chilblain-like marks on their toes have tested positive for COVID-19. The first such case was a 13-year-old boy in Italy. He had lesions, which the doctor thought was a spider bite but later it spread and crusted.

Children and teenagers are typically showing this particular symptom.

Skin symptoms caused by the virus

However, skin symptoms that are possibly caused by the virus are only seen in one in five patients in hospitals in Italy.

Presently as the world knows it, the SARS-CoV-2 virus shows symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. But eventually, people started exhibiting loss of smell and taste, skin marks, testicular pain, and diarrhea. Numerous people who contract COVID-19 have been also experiencing dizziness and headaches.

The Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges shared this statement. The statement described patients who had lesions that were purple and were similar to those of chilblains, measles, and chickenpox that are caused by the inflammation of blood vessels.

The statement also said that these symptoms were being seen increasingly in young adults, children and teenagers who were tested positive for coronavirus. Some percentage of adults has also shown the marks and normally heals without leaving a scar or similar mark.

Medical experts in Spain have been trying to collect a database of people who have already tested positive with this kind of symptom.

Doctors have also added that people who do observe such marks need not panic. Dr. Daniel Gordin, an NHS GP currently based in London, has said that, "It would be far from surprising if it turned out to be true that COVID-19 causes symptoms in the skin."

According to a Chinese study, many people with COVID-19 infection exhibit symptoms like headaches and dizziness.