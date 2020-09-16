The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday, September 16, announced that it has inked a deal with India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories to conduct a clinical trial and distribution of Sputnik V in India.

RDIF said that it will supply Dr Reddy's Laboratories with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine for trial and distribution. Russia's sovereign wealth fund also said that it had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and the distribution of the vaccine with the firm in India.

Central drug regulator's approval awaited

However, both trials and supply deal depend on the central drug regulator's approval. If the clinical trials are successful, the Covid vaccine will be available here in India by the end of 2020.

In a press release, the RDIF said, "Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic."

"Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India," the release added.

Meanwhile, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, stated, "We are very pleased to partner with Dr.Reddy's in India. India is amongst most severely impacted countries from Covid-19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against Covid-19."

GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said, "We are pleased to partner with RDIF to bring the vaccine to India. The Phase I and II results have shown promise, and we will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators. Sputnik-V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against Covid-19 in India."