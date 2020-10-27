For the 10th day on trot, new Covid cases in Karnataka plunged to 3,130, while recoveries shot up 8,715 by the end of Sunday.

"The new cases (3,130) increased the state's Covid tally to 8,05,947, including 75,423 active cases so far, while recoveries rose to 7,19,558 so far, with 8,715 on a day," said the state health bulletin on Monday, October 26, 2020.

With 42 succumbing in a day, state's death toll increased to 10,947

Accounting for about 50 per cent of the state's caseload, Bengaluru registered 1,603 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 3,27,376, including 49,224 active cases, while 4,031 were discharged in the last 24 hours, increasing recoveries to 2,74,397 so far.

The virus has also claimed 20 lives in the city over the last 24 hours, rising the toll to 3,754 till data since the pandemic broke on March 8. Among the districts, Dakshina Kannada reported 153 fresh cases, Mysurui 139 and Davangere 124 so far.

In discharges, Hassan registered 1,524, followed by Mysuru 410, Mandya 289 and Tumakuru 283. Of the 942 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 427 are in Bengaluru Urban district, 61 in Ballari, Hassan 44, Chamarajanagar 41, Dharwad 29 and Mysuru and Kalaburagi 28 till date.

Out of 65,892 tests conducted across the state on Sunday, 10,955 were through Rapid Antigen detection and 54,937 through RT-PCR. "The positivity rate declined to 4.75 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.34 per cent across the southern state on a single day," the bulletin added.