New Covid cases of 437 in a day were more than 309 recoveries across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

"The 437 new cases on Monday increased the state's Covid tally to 9,52,037, including 5,945 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,33,730, with 309 patients discharged during the day," said the daily bulletin.

Of the seven lives lost to the infection, four were from Bengaluru, two in Mysuru and one in Tumakur, taking the state's death toll to 12,343.

In Bengaluru, which has been the epi-centre of the pandemic over the year, registered 282 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,06,129, including 4,211 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,97,430, with 159 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Total of 10,046 citizens, including 5,166 senior citizens took the vaccine across the state

Of the 116 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 51 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 in Kalaburagi while the rest of them are spread in the remaining 29 districts across the southern state.

Out of 64,247 tests conducted during the day, 5,349 were through rapid-antigen and 58,898 through RT-PCR method. Positivity rate for the day was 0.68 per cent and case fatality rate 1.6 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile a total of 10,046 citizens, including 5,166 senior citizens took the vaccine across the state during the day. Of the beneficiaries, 1,147 were above 45 years with comorbidities, 2,630 healthcare workers and 1,163 frontline warriors.