The novel coronavirus has claimed its first two victims in Maharashtra as a 53-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife, who returned from Dubai on March 1, tested positive for the fatal virus on Monday, informed Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The couple has been admitted to state-run Naidu Infectious Disease hospital and is currently being quarantined. According to District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, the two patients did not show any symptoms of Covid-19 for a few days after returning from Dubai.

"The couple did not have any problems till March 6. It was only on March 8 that they approached us after one of them started experiencing mild symptoms. Subsequently, their samples were sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology which returned positive on Monday," he said.

Dr Ram further said that the authorities have identified the individuals who came in close contact with the couple and are monitoring them closely.

Assuring that there is no need to panic, he said, "We have checked their travel history and are in touch with several persons who may have connected with the couple in the last few days. Their son, daughter and the rest of family members are being quarantined at their homes. We are keeping a close watch on the situation and there is no reason to worry."

6 more Covid-19 cases come up in Kerala; Karnataka reports 3

The epidemic of the novel coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing down as the states of Kerala and Karnataka have reported several new cases of Covid-19. While Kerala confirmed 6 fresh cases, Karnataka identified 3 more patients.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in his press conference on Tuesday, said that the samples of the new cases which were sent to the virology center in Alappuzha have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of cases in the state to 12. He also requested the people of his state to avoid going to places with a large gathering of people.

"Classes and exams till the seventh standard will remain suspended till March 31. Exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. All vacation, tuition classes, Anganvadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31," said Vijayan.

On the other hand, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu confirmed that three more people have been infected with the coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of patients to 4.

"Till now, 4 positive cases have been reported. The family members of all the patients have been isolated separately and we are monitoring them. I urge citizens to take precautionary measures and cooperate in preventing the spread of infection," he said.

With Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka detecting new patients, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has now risen to 56.