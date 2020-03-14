In a bid to prevent the novel coronavirus from infecting more people in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday stepped up efforts to fight the fatal virus. Fresh containment measures have been put in place after Karnataka reported the country's first Covid-19 death on Thursday.

The state health department has identified 30 persons who came in close contact with the deceased and is keeping them under strict observation. The other five COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation at a designated hospital and are stable.

Passengers entering Karnataka are being monitored closely

As many as 1,05,292 passengers have been screened in Karnataka, so far. Out of these, 1,345 persons were enrolled for observation and 1,012 are currently being quarantined at their homes while 32 have been kept in isolation at health facilities. The remaining 302 have completed the 28 days observation period.

Further, the government has strictly ordered 14-day home quarantine for all asymptomatic international passengers arriving in Karnataka from COVID-19 affected countries.

A toll-free health helpline, 104 Arogya Sahayavani, has also been set up for people to report symptoms or seek guidance.

Karnataka under shutdown amid Covid-19 fear

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered the closure of cinema theatres, malls, marriage halls, night-clubs and other places of mass gatherings in the state for one week starting Saturday, March 14. Schools, colleges, universities and coaching classes have also been asked to shut.

Besides, all the major sporting events, which are held in stadiums such as cricket, football, hockey, etc, have been cancelled till further orders.

The decisions were taken during a high-level meeting of state ministers and senior officials, chaired by CM Yediyurappa.