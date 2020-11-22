A total of 608 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday taking the UT's total tally to 1,05,984.

The total recoveries across the UT reached 98,640 with 564 patients recovering from infection on Saturday.

According to an official bulletin, 311 tested Covid positive from Jammu division while 297 from Kashmir. So far, 1,624 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, including two on Saturday.

The number of active cases is 5,720 out of which 1,893 are from Jammu division and 3,827 from Kashmir.