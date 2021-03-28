Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir continues to get worse as 309 new cases and four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the total number of active cases here on Sunday crossed the 2,000-mark.

According to the health department officials, out of 309 new cases, 63 were reported from Jammu division while 246 from Kashmir.

Out of four deaths, one was from Jammu and three from Kashmir division as the death toll reached 1,989.

117 recoveries were also reported taking the total recoveries to 126,003.

Out of total 2,001 active cases, 513 are from Jammu and 1,488 are from Kashmir division.