In what could be termed as an apparent sign of poor adherence to Covid safety protocols by the public, Karnataka reported over 1,200 new fatalities related to this dreaded virus, health department said on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of caseload reached to 9,63,614 and the death toll to 12,407 since the pandemic broke on March 8, 2020.

Bengaluru reported 786 fresh cases

Bengaluru reported 786 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 4,13,485 with 7344 active cases, while recoveries increased to 4,01,610, with 279 discharged in the last 24 hours.

It said, out of 10,220 active cases, 9,299 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 134 are in ICU. Among the deaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Mysuru.

Positivity rate for the day was 1.47 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.31 per cent across the state on Tuesday.