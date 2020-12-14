With 1,196 new cases in a day, the number of Covid patients in Karnataka crossed 9-lakh mark to touch 9,01,410 by Saturday, making the southern state the second highest in caseload after Maharashtra in the country, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

"With 1,196 fresh cases, active cases rose to 17,409 across the state, while recoveries shot up to 8,72,038, with 2,036 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru registered 672 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,78,529

The infection, however, climbed only 5 lives in the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 11,944 since the pandemic broke on March 8. As the epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru registered 672 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,78,529, including 12,064 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,62,231, with 1,507 discharged during the last 24 hours.

Only 3 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the city's death toll to 4,233 till date. Of the 260 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 1098 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 21 in Kalaburagi, 16 in Tumakuru and 10 each in Gadag and Hassan districts.

Out of 88,542 tests conducted in a day, 8,768 were through rapid-antigen detection and 79,774 through RT-PCR method. "Positivity rate for the day was 1.35 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.4 per cent for Sunday," added the bulletin.