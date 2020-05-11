The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, May 11, issued fresh guidelines for movement of passengers by special trains beginning Tuesday.

"Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station," the notification said.

"The movement of the passenger(s), as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station, shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket," read the notification.

In order to facilitate the movement of persons by trains, the following SOP is hereby laid down:

Movement of trains shall be permitted by Ministry of Railways (MoR), in a graded manner, in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH, and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Train schedule; protocols for booking, entry and movement of passengers; and coach service specifications shall be widely publicized by MoR.

MoR shall ensure the following at the train stations:

a. All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter/ board the train.

b. All passengers shall be provided with hand sanitizer at entry and exit points at station and in coaches.

c. All passengers shall be wearing face covers/ masks at entry and during travel.

During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing.

Health advisories/ guidelines will be circulated by MoR through Information, Education and Communi.tion (IEC) campaign for their staff and passengers.

On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the Destination State/ UT.