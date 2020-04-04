The coronavirus continues to create problems in Hollywood. Problems that even Tom Cruise can't seem to surmount.

Reportedly, Paramount pictures is halting plans on its much awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick due to the coronavirus pandemic. The studio has apparently decided to postpone the release of the Tom Cruise starter to a later date, EW has confirmed.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick was supposed to hit theaters June 24, 2020. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, most cinema chains across the nation are closed and many around the world are under lockdown.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many around the world under lockdown, Paramount has decided the action sequel is unlikely to perform as hoped -- even if theaters were somehow reopened by the film's original date.

The new Top Gun: Maverick release date is Dec. 23, 2020.

In addition, the studio has announced the horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II– which was previously pushed back from this spring – is now planned for Sept. 4, 2020.

Studios face pushbacks amid the pandemic

Paramount isn't the only studio that has been facing the conundrum of push backs, Sony too announced a slew of pushback to their slate of films this year.

Movies that have been pushed back this year include Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, F9, In the Heights, Mulan, No Time To Die, The New Mutants and Peter Rabbit 2.

Though movies are being pushed back or looks like a major event is still on the fence about cancelling, San Diego Comic Con, a massive fan event still seems to be on track.

A massive congregation of people during the coronavirus pandemic seems an irresponsible move by the SDCC. We hope they do the right thing and cancel the event in light of the coronavirus pandemic.