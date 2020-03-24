With the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak, a pandemic, extensive precautionary measures are being taken to contain the deadly virus.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has implemented extensive measures including shutting down of schools, imposing travel bans and introducing a system of regular checks. As a prudent precautionary measure, the administration in the Udhampur district of Kashmir is delivering door to doorstep daily essentials to families.

Despite warning public about social distancing people are often seen stepping out to buy ration and end up panic buying. In an attempt to ensure doorstep delivery of PDS (Public Distribution System) ration, keeping in mind the importance of social distancing, Piyush Singla, IAS officer, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, has rolled out the innovative 'Ration on Wheels' model.

Ration on wheels

In the first phase, 13 depots of Udhampur town benefitted around 60,000 to 70,000 people. Amid the spread of the deadly virus, 100 volunteers have lined up from organisations like REKs , BSGs, NSS, Civil Volunteers and staff from the dept are assigned ward wise charges.

Also, the District Adm is in the process of distribution of free aid to poor and destitute who don't have enough essentials at this time of crisis. Based on the Phase-1 of the initiative, the Ration on wheels has been conceptualised.

The people of the area are asked to place orders over the phone on the provided helpline. Ration dealers have mobilised special vehicles for which curfew passes have been issued. IAS probationer Mr Haseeb and AD CAPD Mr Arif Lone personally supervising the house to house distribution.

