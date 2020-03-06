It seems that Delhi violence has more to fear despite that it is history now. The violence-hit families now fear the novel coronavirus at the shelter where they have been kept.

There are hundreds of riot-hit families currently sheltered in Mustafabad in northeast Delhi and they have been urged to wash their hands with soap and water at regular intervals.

There are volunteers working at the site and they are providing sanitizers, counselling and medicine when needed. These families are already battling a huge mental setback and the coronavirus scare is making it worse.

Doctors' Unity Welfare Association has set up a free health camp at Eidgah and Laik Ahmad from the association has stated that there are a lot of people here who are complaining of fever, vomiting, cough and cold.

The volunteers are making every possible attempt at not saying the word 'coronavirus' in front of these families as they feel that the word will certainly trigger panic among people.

Ahmad stated that rather than using the word coronavirus; people are being told to wash their hands with soap and water and maintain hygiene.

Shortage of masks; women, kids in trouble

The volunteers said that it is a mammoth task to keep the compound clean with so many people staying at the shelter but every possible attempt is being made to do so. The mobile toilets placed are few in numbers and this has put women and children in a lot of trouble.

Ahsan Saifi, another doctor, stated that though there is enough soap and water; there is a shortage of masks.

According to Ankita Upreti from Self-Employed Women's Association, about 30 cases have emerged in India so far and volunteers have been trying to ensure there's no panic among people due to the virus.

She added despite several efforts; a lot needs to be done in terms of educating these riot-hit families at the shelter about coronavirus. "They are dealing with a lot at the moment and amidst that, the coronavirus fear is another added problem, which needs to be dealt with properly," she added.