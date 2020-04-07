The threat of coronavirus pandemic has now reached Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after a tea-seller frequented by the staff members of the CM tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the security guards posted at Thackeray's residence Matoshree has been put in quarantine.

According to news agency ANI, four people who are residing in the building of the tea-vender have also been isolated as a precautionary measure. "4 persons residing in the building of a tea-seller who is possibly infected with Coronavirus, have been placed under quarantine. Some security personnel deployed at Matoshree, who visited his tea stall have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure," the agency quoted police sources as saying.

Area around Matoshree declared containment zone

Meanwhile, posters of declaring the locality, a containment zone were put up last night by BMC after a COVID-19 positive person was found near a government guest house, located near Matoshree.

Mumbai: Posters declaring a locality, a containment zone was put up last night by BMC after a #COVID19 positive person was found near a Govt guest house. The Govt guest house is located near Matoshree (private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray). pic.twitter.com/ux1P5BFf2K — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Maharashtra coronavirus cases jump to 781, death toll 45

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in India. The state has 868 positive cases with 52 deaths. Of all the cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai has the highest number. The virus has also reached Dharavi, Asia's largest slum and home to nearly a million people in Mumbai.



The total number of coronavirus cases in India have now reached 4,778, according to the real-time data by covid19india.org. 133 people have died so far while 382 people have recovered to date as per the latest figures. Globally, the virus has killed more than 74,000 people and infected over 1.3 million.