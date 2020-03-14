The world is facing a pandemic due to the widespread of coronavirus. Be it politics, sports or the stock market, every field has been affected by this virus. Even Bollywood has been caught in the whirlpool. After the cancellation of IIFA 2020 that was going to take place in Madhya Pradesh, the Zee Cine Awards 2020 has also been cancelled for the general public. Zee Cine Awards ceremony will now be telecast on television to be watched as a pre-recorded ceremony.

A statement issued by Zee TV and Zee Cinema read, "As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the Covid-19, the ceremony for Zee's annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for the general public to avoid mass gatherings. Instead, the awards will now be shot as a televised event. We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest. Our viewers and fans can now look forward to catching their favourite Bollywood celebrities during the telecast on March 28 on Zee TV and Zee Cinema. Additionally, viewers can also catch these awards before TV on Zee5."

Zee Cine Awards 2020 also shared a tweet which said, "We thank you for your response for the ticketed event of Zee Cine Awards'20. In lieu of COVID-19, as a safety measure, the event stands cancelled for the general public. Watch the show on @zeecinema & @ZeeTV on the 28th of March, 7:30 pm onwards ❤ & on @ZEE5India before TV."

As per the sources, stars including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana and Govinda among others attended the award ceremony and shot for their performances for the televised show.

Ranveer Singh has bagged awards in various categories like Best Actor for Gully Boy and Best Onscreen Pair for the Zoya Akhtar directorial in which he was cast opposite Alia Bhatt. Sharing the picture of his awards, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "Best Actor in a Leading Role ???? Song of the Year ???? Best On-screen Pair ???? #zeecineawards Blessings on Blessings on Blessings ❤️????????????"

Taapsee Pannu also bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for her film Badla. She too posted the photo of her trophy on Instagram and captioned it, "The first one for 'Naina Sethi'"