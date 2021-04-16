Coronavirus live updates: India records all-time high Covid tally

The second wave of coronavirus in India has turned deadly, as the country witnessed more than 2,16,000 positive cases and 1,183 deaths in the past 24 hours.

10.25 AM: In a shocking development, India witnessed one million positive coronavirus cases in the past six days.

10.10 AM: Shiromani Akalidal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal tests positive for coronavirus.

"Dear all, I've tested positive for #COVID19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest," wrote Badal on her Twitter page.

10.08 AM: Health Ministry confirms 1,183 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

10.06 AM: According to the latest updates, Congress leader Digvijay Singh has been tested positive for coronavirus.

As scare looms up, an irresponsible statement from a minister in Madhya Pradesh has now gone viral on online spaces.

Madhya Pradesh minister Premsingh Patel on Thursday said that people have to die as they get old. He also added that no one can stop Covid-related deaths. The minister made this bizarre statement in response to a question about the rising Covid-19 death toll.

"I agree that deaths have occurred. No one can stop them. People need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. People should consult doctors. We have arranged for doctors as well. You are saying people are dying. The thing is that when people get old, they have to die," said Prem Singh Patel.