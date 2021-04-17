According to the Health Ministry Data, India witnessed more than 2.34 lakh coronavirus positive cases, and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that this is the third consecutive day that the country is registering over 2 lakh coronavirus cases. India had recorded 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country is now over 16 lakh.

12.20: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat urges sadhus to cooperate in the fight against Covid-19.

मा0 प्रधानमंत्री जी के अनुरोध से स्वयं को जोड़ते हुए मेरी सभी संत समाज और श्रद्धालुओं से प्रार्थना है कि प्रधानमंत्री जी की प्रार्थना के अनुरूप कोरोना के विरुद्ध लड़ाई में सहयोग दें। हरिद्वार कुंभ में दो शाही स्नान हो चुके हैं। संत समाज और आमजन की सुरक्षा हेतु सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। https://t.co/rMFLKIt7m5 — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) April 17, 2021

11.33 AM: Amid rising coronavirus in the country, the Union Health Minister is expected to hold a virtual meeting with health ministers of 11 states to review the current condition.

11.00 AM: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi. In the letter, Patnaik urged the central government to make vaccines available outside the government supply chain, so that willing citizens who can afford the vaccine could receive the shot.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Modi

suggesting certain measures in the light of #COVID19 pandemic.



The letter also reads, 'Vaccines may be made available outside the Govt supply chain in the open market so that willing citizens who can afford the vaccine can avail them' pic.twitter.com/RDGylroJE3 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

10.55: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold a review meeting today to analyze the current conditions. Nodal Minister for Covid-19 management Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and other top officials will attend the event.

10.45: 67 healthcare workers in Uttarakhand have been tested positive for coronavirus.