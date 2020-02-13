Coronavirus is leaving its effect on a lot of things and people in the Telugu film industry are also being affected. Wondering how? Let us tell you. Many filmmakers have planned and schedule the shoots of their films in foreign countries such as Thailand, Bangkok, Pattaya and others.

But with cases of Coronavirus being registered in many of the eastern countries, sources suggest the filmmakers have decided to either postpone or cancel their trips to those countries. Some of the big films in the industry are in the list of all those films which are taking a break from their shoots now.

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Wild Dog's upcoming schedule has been planned in Thailand and it is a 20 days schedule. But after the outbreak of Corona Virus, the makers have decided to keep the shoot on hold for some time and in the meanwhile, discussions whether it has to shift to some other country or get away with it by shooting other scenes, are going on. This film is being directed by Solomon, a debutant. Nagarjuna will be seen playing a cop in this film.

Also, Allu Arjun and Sukumar's upcoming film is all set to go on the floors and the first schedule has been planned in Bangkok. The actor is basking on the success of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo and to join his next, he is super excited. But due to the effect of the Coronavirus, it is said that even they are waiting to take the film on the floors.

Besides these two films, many other films are lined up for shoots in foreign countries. Also, producers of these films are being affected as they have already paid money to the management and recruiters in those particular countries. So we have to wait to know about the alternatives that the producers have planned.