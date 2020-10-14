The recovery of Covid patients across Karnataka crossed the six lakh-mark, with 10,421 cases discharged and outnumbering 8,191 new cases in the last 24 hours. "With 10,421 patients discharged from across the state on Monday, 6,02,505 recovered from the infection till date," said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

For the second consecutive day, new cases at 8,191 were less than recoveries (10,421), taking the state's Covid tally to 7,26,106, including 1,13,459 active cases so far. With 87 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 10,123 since the pandemic broke in the southern state on March 8.

Covid tally reached 2,88,831, including 63,789 active cases till date

Bengaluru also reported 4,529 recoveries, taking the number of discharged to 2,21,615 till date, outnumbering 3,776 fresh cases. The Covid tally reached 2,88,831, including 63,789 active cases till date.

With 28 dying of the virus during the last 24 hours, the city's toll rose to 3,390. Of the 919 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 346 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by Dharwad 93, Ballari 76, Hassan 49 and Kalaburagi 41.

Of the 1,06,241 tests conducted on Monday, 43,023 were through rapid antigen detection and 63,218 through RT-PCR. "The positivity rate for the day was 7.7 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.06 per cent," added the bulletin.