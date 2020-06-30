Beijings Coronavirus Patient Zero Identified Close
Beijing's Coronavirus Patient Zero Identified

The Karnataka High Court in the city centre would remain closed on Tuesday for sanitisation of its entire complex, an official said.

coronavirus kids
On Monday, 738 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in this tech city, with 3,427 active, though 533 have been discharged, while 91 people have succumbed to the deadly disease so far.Twitter

"In a late-night decision, Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered that judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the High Court would be suspended on June 30 for sanitisation of the entire complex," said Registrar General Rajendra Badamikar in a closure order.

According to a source, after a relative of the High Court functionary tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, the Chief Justice then decided to close the court for a day to disinfect its complex with fumigation.

On Monday, 738 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in this tech city, with 3,427 active, though 533 have been discharged, while 91 people have succumbed to the deadly disease so far.

In a related development, the civic corporation has deployed two disinfectant mist spraying cannons to fight the pandemic in the city.

Mounted on a truck each, the cannons spray a thin mist of the Covid fighting solution into the air, drawing the solution from large connected tanks.