Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endorsement, the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) has directed states and union territories to start the commercial production of 'coronavirus kadha', a herbal decoction that, according to the Modi government, boosts immunity against SARS-COV-2. According to a report published by The Print, the Ayush Ministry has sent a directive to states and also shared the recipe of the 'coronavirus kadha'.

"Considering the importance of immunity-boosting measures in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Ministry of AYUSH intends to promote the use of following ready-made Ayush formulation in the interest of health promotion of the masses, which has been endorsed by the honourable Prime Minister during his address to the nation on the Constitution Day, 14th April, 2020," the ministry said in a letter sent to states and UTs on April 24.

Ingredients of 'coronavirus kadha'

The ingredients of the coronavirus kadha suggested by the ministry are - Basil (Tulsi) leaves, cinnamon bark, Sunthi (Zingiber officinale) and Krishna Marich (Piper nigrum). Also known as 'Kwath', 'Kudineer' or 'Joshanda', is usually prepared by boiling these ingredients on a high temperature until the substance becomes half. This decoction is used across India as a traditional alternative medicine for several diseases like fever, cough and cold.

Govt asks states to start commercial production

In the letter titles 'Ayush health promotion product for commercial manufacturing by Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani drug manufacturers', the Ayush Ministry directed states and UTs to produce this decoction on a commercial basis and sold to the public.

"Dry the ingredients and make a powder and put them in sachets or tea bags each of 3 grams of powder and sell to public to boost immunity," it said. The ministry also suggested a name for the product. "The formulation may be manufactured and sold in generic name as Ayush Kwath or Ayush Kudineer or Ayush Joshanda."

The suggestion has come after PM Modi's April 14 address in which he had recommended the use of home remedies to boost immunity against the coronavirus. The PM had also advised people to drink water boiled with tulsi leaves, crushed ginger and turmeric, sleep on time, eat fresh food and practice yoga.