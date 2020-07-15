India recorded the highest single-day spike of 29,429 coronavirus cases and 582 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,36,181 cases with a death total of 24,309, the Health Ministry's data stated on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country had crossed the grim nine lakh mark, adding over lakh cases within three days. India had crossed the eight lakh cases on July 11.

According to Health Ministry data, as many as 5,92,031 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,19,840. The rate of recovery has touched 63.02 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

During the last 24 hours, 3,20,161 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,206 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,67,665 cases and 10,695 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,47,324 cases, including 2,099 deaths.

With 1,606 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,15,346 cases and 3,446 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (43,637, Uttar Pradesh (39,724), Rajasthan (25,571), Madhya Pradesh (19,005), West Bengal (32,838), Haryana (22,628), Karnataka (44,077), Andhra Pradesh (33,019), Telangana (37,745), Assam (17,807), and Bihar (19,824).

On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 13.2 million, while the deaths have soared to over 5,77,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.