After an alarming over 40,000 cases in a day, India on Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief as the spike in fresh cases showed a dip of around 3,000 with Health Ministry data showing 37,148 new cases being reported in past 24 hours.

India's Covid tally reached 11,55,191 on Tuesday and with 587 fresh deaths the toll touched 27,497. As many as 7,24,577 have been cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,02,529 as the recovery rate stood at 62.7 per cent.

On Monday, the country had crossed the 11-lakh mark, adding over one lakh cases within three days. The highest spike in cases were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 67,000 cases

Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 67,000 cases, as Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,186,95 cases and 12,030 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,75,678 cases, and 2,551 deaths.

With 954 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,23,747 cases and 3,663 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Karnataka (67,420), Gujarat (49,353), Uttar Pradesh (51,160), Rajasthan (30,390), Madhya Pradesh (23,310), West Bengal (44,769), Haryana (26,858), Andhra Pradesh (53,724), Telangana (46,274), Assam (25,382), Jammu and Kashmir (14,650), Kerala (13,274), Odisha (18,110) and Bihar (27,646).

India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil, and in the last 24 hours, 3,33,395 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continued to expand. On the global front, the overall number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.6 million, while the deaths were more than 609,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.